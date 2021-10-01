Solar Farm Automation Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025
Solar Farm Automation Market 2019
The solar tracker segment dominated the solar farm automation market and accounted for close to 70% of the market share. A sharp reduction in the prices of solar trackers and high device efficiency are some of the leading factors driving the growth of this market segment.
The solar farm automation market was led by EMEA, which accounted for more than 50% of the market share.
In 2018, the global Solar Farm Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Solar Farm Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Solar Farm Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Siemens
AllEarth Renewables
DEGER
Emerson Electric
First Solar
General Electric
Mecasolar
Yokogawa Electric
Honeywell International
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell Automation
Array Technologies
Smarttrak Solar Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solar Tracker
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Farm
Contracted Farm
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Solar Farm Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Solar Farm Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
