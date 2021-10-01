Sterilization Technologies Market Competitive Analysis and Development Forecasts 2022 – Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Atec Pharmatechnik, Belimed AG, Getinge Group, Nordion

The report on “Sterilization Technologies Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global sterilization technologies market was valued at $5,445 million in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $8,578 million by 2022. Sterilization technologies are procedures designed to eliminate or kill all viable microbial life forms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spore forms, from equipment, medications, pharmaceuticals, food, and biological culture medium. These technologies effectively sterilize a wide range of products developed from different materials with varying configurations, densities, and orientations. Sterilization is achieved by exposing the products and devices to physical or chemical agents, called sterilants, for a particular time period, including ionizing radiation, elevated temperatures, gases, and liquids. The success of a sterilization process is dependent on the choice of procedure adopted.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (U.S.), Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany), Belimed AG (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada), Noxilizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sterile Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Steris Plc (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), TSO3 Inc. (Canada)

Get sample copy of “Sterilization Technologies” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013010

The sterilization technologies market growth is driven by the increase in demand for sterilization technologies across various industries, growth in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and rise in number of surgeries and geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth, owing to rise in demand for cleaner & safer products in emerging economies such as China and India. Increase in awareness about diseases and growth in population in these economies supplement the market growth. High cost of sterilization equipment and stringent regulations about use of harmful gases, such as ethylene oxide, restrict the market growth; however, technological advancements are expected to provide opportunities for growth and development of sterilization technologies.

The report segments the sterilization technologies market on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into chemical & gas, filtration, ionizing radiation, and thermal sterilization. According to end user, it is classified into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food & beverage, agriculture, cosmetic, and others, which include industrial processing, R&D, and restoration & salvage. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In September 2013, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon U.S., LLC. launched STERRAD 100NX System with the new DUO cycle for sterilization of flexible endoscopes. This system delivers efficiency and sterility assurance.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013010

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sterilization Technologies Market Size

2.2 Sterilization Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sterilization Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sterilization Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sterilization Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sterilization Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sterilization Technologies Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sterilization Technologies Revenue by Product

4.3 Sterilization Technologies Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sterilization Technologies Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013010

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.