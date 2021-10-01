Stevia Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Companies Analysis with Study of Types, Application and Import till 2027

Numerous advantages provided by stevia such as sugar replacement, reduction in calories, sweetness, texture, color and flavor enhancement is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for stevia market. Increase in the number of diseases and other health problems across the globe is also projected to influence the need for stevia market significantly. Moreover, the demand for natural sugar substitutes is an increasing rate among the consumer, which is expected to fuel the stevia market worldwide. Use of added sugars as an ingredient limited by sugary drink taxes is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Market Segmentation

The global stevia market is segmented on the basis of extract type, application and form. Based on extract type, the market is segmented into whole leaf, powdered and liquid. On the basis of application the market is segmented into dairy, bakery & confectionery, tabletop sweeteners, beverages, convenience foods and other applications. On the basis of form the market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Top Companies

Cargill, Incorporated

GLG LIFE TECH CORP

Ingredion Incorporated

Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co.,

Purecircle,

Pyure Brands LLC,

S&W Seed Co.,

Sunwin Stevia International,

Tate & Lyle PLC,

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stevia market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The stevia market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting stevia market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the stevia market in these regions.

