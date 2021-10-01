Surety Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players AmTrust Financial Services, CNA Financial Corporation, American Financial Group

Global surety market is expected to grow from US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018 to US$ 28.77 Bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2027.



This report provides in depth study of “Surety Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Surety Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Latest market study on “Surety Market to 2027 by Bond Type (Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, and Court Surety Bond) -Global Analysis and Forecast”, the surety Market is estimated to reach US$ 28.77 Bn by 2027 from US$ US$ 15.33 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Surety market is experiencing good growth across all the geographical regions of the globe, with the increasing demand for infrastructural development as well as residential construction. Furthermore, the rising adoption of public-private partnership model is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.; Crum & Forster; CNA Financial Corporation; American Financial Group, Inc.; The Travelers Indemnity Company; Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.; HCC Insurance Holdings; IFIC Surety Group; and Chubb Limited among others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Surety Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Surety Market by monitoring platforms, aircraft types, fit types, installation types and geography from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Surety Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Surety Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Surety Bonds are obtained by principal parties to protect third parties from a failure to meet contractual obligations. There are four main types of bonds that serve the different purpose namely: contract surety bond, commercial surety bond, fidelity surety bond, and court surety bond. The most common surety bonds are the commercial and contract surety bond and serve the purpose of protecting the public and private interests. The court and fidelity surety bonds protect against the litigation and theft. Surety bonds of all types cost a premium based on the performance of the business and credit score of the business owner, which is between 1-15% of the bond value.

Further, surety market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand of commercial bonds. The commercial bonds are gaining popularity in the markets of North America and Europe. Commercial bonds are replacing LOC as they provide a better method for risk management. Some of the big insurance like Crum & Forster, CAN Insurance Group, American Financial Group, Inc., and The Travelers Indemnity Company has a strong focus in providing commercial surety products.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report segments the Global Surety Market as follows:

Global Surety Market – By Bond Type

Contract Surety Bond

Commercial Surety Bond

Fidelity Surety Bond

Court Surety Bond



Global Surety Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC)

South Korea

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of APAC



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA



South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

