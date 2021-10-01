Timing Controllers Market Analysis by Size, Status, Segmentation and Growth Opportunity by 2019 to 2024

Global Timing Controllers Market Growth 2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Timing Controllers market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2220 million by 2024, from US$ 2132.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Timing Controllers business, shared in Chapter 3. Timing Controllers, also called TCON and T-CON, is to generate the horizontal and vertical timing panel signals. It also provides panel bias and enable signals. In this report, we counted Timing Controllers chip.

The panel, as a strategic and basic industry supporting the sustainable development of the information industry, is of great significance to the transformation and upgrading of the entire information industry. Driven by a new wave of technological revolution and industrial revolution around the world, information technologies such as smart terminals, mobile Internet, cloud computing, next-generation communication technologies, and Internet of Things is reshaping the entire social ecology. Display technologies are important as information interconnection and human-computer interaction. The interface is increasingly prominent. Due to the increasing average size of liquid crystal displays and LCD TVs, the shipment area of large-size panels still maintains a relatively fast growth rate, and the production capacity of high-generation panel production lines under construction will be mainly digested by large-size TV panels. Benefiting from the transfer of production capacity, the status of the mainland panel industry has increased rapidly. China’s new LCD production capacity accounts for more than half of the global new capacity. By 2020, more than 40% of the global LCD panel production capacity will come from China. China has successfully realized the global shift of global LCD panel production capacity. With the strong support of the Chinese government and the continuous breakthrough in the research and development of domestic enterprises, the integration capability of China’s panel industry chain will continue to improve. As the panel industry shifts to the mainland, Chinese panel makers and upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain will usher in development opportunities. For example, BOE, which has developed particularly rapidly in recent years, with the support of government policies, has adopted strong cooperation with the major domestic panel suppliers to create a mutually beneficial and mutually beneficial relationship.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Timing Controllers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Timing Controllers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

TCON for OLED Panel

TCON for LCD Panel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Small-size Panel

Large-size Panel

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung

Parade Technologies

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

MediaTek

MegaChips

Himax Technologies

Analogix

Silicon Works

Sitronix

IDT

THine Electronics

Raydium

Focal Tech

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Timing Controllers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Timing Controllers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Timing Controllers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Timing Controllers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Timing Controllers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

