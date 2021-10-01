Unattended Ground Sensors Market – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Estimates till 2023

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market Report Information By Sensor Type (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, Infrared), By Deployment (Air-Delivered, Hand-Emplaced), by End-User (Security, Critical Infrastructure), and By Region – Forecast Till 2023

The Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

Market Scenario:

A ground sensor is generally deployed on the open ground surface; the deployment mode varying from buried to surface-mounted. An unattended sensor works autonomously, without requiring human attention for its operation.

Seismic sensors is a type of UGS sensor. These sensors can be positioned underground to the depth of 30 to 50 cm. Moreover, these UGS can sustain extreme environmental conditions, such as changing the weather and fluctuating temperature conditions. The growth of the seismic sensors segment in the unattended ground sensors market can be attributed to its improved features, such as high accuracy rate, low cost, small, robust, wide area coverage, target recognition, weatherproof, remote monitoring, long lifespan (depending on mission), reprogramming, robust communication with low probability of intercept (LPI) transmission, and protection against tampering feature.

Segmentation:

By Sensor Type

Seismic

Acoustic

Magnetic

Infrared

By Deployment

Air-Delivered

Hand-Emplaced

By End-User

Security Military Public Security

Critical Infrastructure Utilities Industrial & Commercial Facilities



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global unattended ground sensors (UGS) market by its sensor type, deployment, end-user, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) market are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (U.S.), Applied Research Associates (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), and Domo Tactical Communications (U.S.).

