Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market 2019-2025: Continental, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, Delphi

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the 2014-2025 production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.

Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

Continental

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Bosch

Delphi

Market Analysis by Regions: Each geographical region is analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast.

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

South America

South Africa

Others

Market Analysis by Types: Each Type is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Market Analysis by Applications: Each application is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.

Automated Driver Assistance

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Line of sight

Non-line of sight

Backing

