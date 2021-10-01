Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market- Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market. The report presents a detailed analysis of the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 based on the market’s historical growth trajectory and leading market drivers and restraints. The leading players and key segments in the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market are also analyzed in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the granular composition of the market. The global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 1.6 billion by 2023, exhibiting a strong 23% CAGR over the forecast period.

Bluetooth speakers are standalone speaker units equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, which allows them to link with audio devices such as smartphones or mp3 players to play their audio output. Bluetooth speakers have become a widely popular component of the consumer electronics market in recent years with the development of more sophisticated and rugged designs, which allow the users to use their Bluetooth speakers in a varied range of settings. The development of waterproof Bluetooth speakers has been the next step in that direction, with waterproof Bluetooth speakers allowing users to carry their Bluetooth speakers on camping trips and other situations without worrying about the damage that environmental elements may cause to the speaker.

The development of low-power waterproof Bluetooth speakers is likely to remain a key driver for the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market over the forecast period, as it allows users to carry them for days on end without needing a power outlet. The increasing popularity of camping and other outdoor pursuits is likely to be a major driver for the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market over the forecast period, as indoor use of Bluetooth speakers normally doesn’t necessitate waterproofing.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market – Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market include Braven, JBL, Altec Lansing, Logitech International SA, Scosche, Fugoo Sport, Sharkk, AmazonBasics, Ultimate Ears, and Skullcandy Inc.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market – Industry Updates:

In September 2018, Ultimate Ears launched the Boom 3, the replacement for the company’s earlier Boom 2 model.

In January 2019, BoAt launched a new Alexa-supported waterproof Bluetooth speaker called the Stone 700A.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market – Segmentation:

The global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market is segmented on the basis of charging technology, application, and region in the report in order to provide readers with comprehensive reporting on the granular structure of the global waterproof Bluetooth speaker market and its internal hierarchy.

On the basis of charging technology, the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market is segmented into AC only, DC only, AC/DC, and wireless. The demand for wireless charging is likely to grow handsomely over the forecast period, as wireless charging allows users to extend the function of the speakers even more in outdoor locations without access to the mainline electrical grid.

On the basis of application, the global waterproof Bluetooth speaker market is segmented into retail, education, institutional usage, offices, homes, leisure, and others.

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market – Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to be the major regional segment of the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market over the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of Bluetooth speakers and the increasing popularity of camping activities, which necessitate waterproof Bluetooth speakers. The increasing popularity of the music industry and the growing media and entertainment industry has driven the demand from the waterproof Bluetooth speaker market in North America and is likely to remain the leading driver for the market in the region, as the music industry in the U.S. is the largest in the world, while Canada’s is the seventh largest.

Europe is likely to hold on to second spot in the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit strong growth in the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for Bluetooth speakers from the region’s emerging economies. Due to the region’s isolation in terms of technological innovations, Bluetooth speakers are only now growing in popularity in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Korea, where the demand for waterproof Bluetooth speakers is likely to grow sturdily over the forecast period.

