Waterproof Security Cameras Global Market Scope, Growth, Industry Analysis, Sales & Forecast till 2022

Waterproof security camera Market – Overview:

Waterproof security cameras are used for security surveillance at house and offices at challenging environment. Waterproof surveillance cameras are used to capture excellent video, like those cameras which are used for high-quality indoor surveillance. Waterproof security cameras provide strong and durable services even if it is placed in water filled jar. With surveillance cameras, users can keep an eye on everyone who enters and exits the property and can also capture solid physical evidence if someone does commit a crime. Increasing crime records, growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and expansion of business drives the waterproof security camera market. Government initiation regarding safety of citizens from foreign attacks and strong border security implementation, waterproof security camera expected increase its market growth. The waterproof security cameras are segmented by product, range, application and region. In few past years, crimes such as burglary, car theft and housebreaking, and robbery are increasing. For this reason, demand of waterproof security cameras increases.

Industrial type of application is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. The waterproof security camera is used in industrial application for various purposes such as keeping watch on raw material present in warehouse, keeping eye on employees at shop floor, and hazardous area inside the company. Waterproof security cameras are mostly used for outdoor purposes. SCW company provides waterproof security cameras which is used for industrial surveillance. This waterproof security cameras contains many features such as motion detection, footage download, remote backup, online viewing, USB backup, smart infrared, and VGA &HDMI out.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the waterproof security camera market are – Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), FLIR Systems (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Vimtag Technology Co. Ltd (China), Nest Cam (US), Pelco Corporate (US), Amcrest Technologies (US), Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong), Frontpoint Security Solutions (US), among others.

Waterproof security camera Market – Segmentation:

Based on product, the market is segmented into bullet, dome, high speed cameras, and others.

Based on range, the market is segmented into 10-30 m, 30-60 m, 60-80 m, and 80 m & above.

Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, residential, and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World

Industry News:

20 Aug 2018: Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof 6MP Camera with Explosion Proof LED Light: Larson Electronics LLC launched a new explosion proof 6 MP HD security camera and explosion proof LED light combination fixture (EXPCMR-IP-POE-OZ-6MP-LE1-1227) which is operated remotely from control room. This camera is majorly used for providing services inside the tanks, reactors and many other explosive locations.

2 Aug 2018: Mofily launched YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera for security and adventure purpose. YoCam app controls the camera, generate stories, and share to social media directly from mobile phone. The YoCam is dustproof and waterproof and easily mountable, so it is used for road trips as well as used as a security camera.

Waterproof security camera Market – Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of waterproof security camera is being studied for region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during forecast period. Residential and industrial sectors drive the waterproof security camera market in Asia-Pacific region. rate of crimes is increases in Asia-pacific region which increases the demand for waterproof security cameras and hence drive the Asia-Pacific market.

North America region is expected to dominate the waterproof security camera market during forecast period. Presence of many security camera manufacturers in North America gives a competitive advantage over all the regions.

