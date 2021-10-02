3D Applications in Healthcare Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts – 2027 3D Systems, Inc, Stratasys Ltd, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings

3D applications in healthcare market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the increasing orthopedic conditions and dental procedures. The rise in the technological advancement for the digital healthcare are likely to boost the market. The engineering technology for the visualization of the diagnosis are likely to create opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

The “Global 3D Applications in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D applications in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by type, product and geography. The global 3D applications in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D applications in healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D applications in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of type and product. Based type, the market is segmented as personalized prosthetics, bioprinting/ tissue engineering, implants, imaging and others. The market on the basis of the product is classified as selective laser sintering, thermal inkjet, fused deposition modeling and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D applications in healthcare market based on type and product. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 3D applications in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the 3D applications in healthcare market in the forecast period. Europe is expected to be second largest market due to the advancements in the technology for healthcare, rise in the engineering technologies for the implants and imaging in the healthcare imaging. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the rise in the dental prosthetic & dental implants procedures and increase in the orthopedic procedures.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D applications in healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 3D applications in healthcare market in these regions.