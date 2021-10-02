Active Seat Belt System Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023
The active seat belt technology assists vehicle occupants to locate the buckle easily to fasten it. In addition, this safety component reduces some of the seat belt slack in dynamic driving situations, as well fatality by 45%. It further decreases the possibility of the occupants being thrown out of the vehicle. The combined effect of the seatbelt with the airbags provides the occupant with an added safety and guards from further potential injury.
The global active seat belt system market is driven by surging automotive safety norms and regulations, increased consumer awareness towards automotive safety, growth in demand for luxury vehicles, and high incidence of road accidents. However, the high cost associated with active seat belt is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, boost in passenger vehicle registration and use of biosensor as an input source for future active seat belt systems are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.
The active seat belt system market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, it is divided into retractors, pretensioners, and buckle lifters. The applications included are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the market are Autoliv, Inc., Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Holding Limited, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.), Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global active seat belt system market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Retractors
Pretensioners
Buckle Lifters
BY APPLICATION
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Autoliv, Inc.
Continental Corporation
DENSO Corporation
Far Europe Holding Limited
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.)
Takata Corporation
Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Primary research
1.4.2. Secondary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2014-2018*
3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2018* (%)
3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2018*
3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes
3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry
3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in consumer awareness towards automotive safety
3.5.1.2. Increasing automotive safety norms
3.5.1.3. High requirement of luxury vehicles
3.5.1.4. Surge in incidence of road accidents
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. High cost of active seat belts
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Biosensors as an input source for future active seat belt systems
3.5.3.2. Rise in passenger vehicle registration
CHAPTER 4 ACTIVE SEAT BELT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. RETRACTORS
4.2.1. Key market trends
4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4. Market share analysis by country
4.3. PRETENSIONERS
4.3.1. Key market trends
4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4. Market share analysis by country
4.4. BUCKLE LIFTERS
4.4.1. Key market trends
4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities
4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.4. Market share analysis by country
Continued…
