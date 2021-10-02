Advertising Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Description

This report studies the global Advertising market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Advertising market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

WPP

Omnicom Group

Dentsu Inc.

PublicisGroupe

IPG

Havas SA

Focus Media Group

Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.

Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd.

SiMei Media

AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd.

Yinlimedia

Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd.

Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd.

Dahe Group

China Television Media

Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group

Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd.

Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TV Advertising

Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

Outdoors Advertising

Radio Advertising

Internet Advertising

Others

Market segment by Application, Advertising can be split into

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Advertising in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Advertising Manufacturers

Advertising Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Advertising Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Advertising

1.1 Advertising Market Overview

1.1.1 Advertising Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Advertising Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Advertising Market by Type

1.3.1 TV Advertising

1.3.2 Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

1.3.3 Outdoors Advertising

1.3.4 Radio Advertising

1.3.5 Internet Advertising

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Advertising Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Food & Beverage Industry

1.4.2 Vehicles Industry

1.4.3 Health and Medical Industry

1.4.4 Commercial and Personal Services

1.4.5 Consumer Goods

1.4.6 Others

2 Global Advertising Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Advertising Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 WPP

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Omnicom Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Dentsu Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 PublicisGroupe

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 IPG

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Havas SA

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Focus Media Group

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Advertising Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……..CONTINUED

