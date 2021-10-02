Aerospace Fasteners 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Aerospace Fasteners developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 7%. In 2016, Global revenue of Aerospace Fasteners is nearly 5 B USD; the actual production is about 590 K MT.

The Global average price of Aerospace Fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 9100 USD/ MT in 2012 to 8600 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Aerospace Fasteners includes Threaded Fasteners and Non-Threaded Fasteners. The proportion of Threaded Fasteners in 2016 is about 79%, and the proportion of Non-Threaded Fasteners in 2016 is about 21%.

The worldwide market for Aerospace Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aerospace Fasteners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PCC

Alcoa

LISI Aerospace

NAFCO

Trimas

MS Aerospace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Threaded Fasteners

Non-Threaded Fasteners

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil

Military

