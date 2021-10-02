WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Aptamers Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023”.

Aptamers Industry 2019

Description:-

Aptamers market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to rise in the investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for R&D activities, technological developments, an increase in the therapeutic application anticipated to fuel the aptamers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the using of aptamers in drug discovery, entry of private organizations in research and development space, and advantages of aptamers over other therapeutics expected to drive the aptamers market. However, stringent regulatory policies and ethical issues in aptamers usage, dearth of aptamers in the market in the undeveloped regions, and lack of awareness about the aptamers usage expected to dampen the growth of aptamers market over the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2984804-aptamers-market-global-market-estimation-dynamics-regional-share

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Global Aptamers Market

Aptamers are the single-stranded peptide or oligonucleotide molecules that bind to the protein, nucleic acid molecules or target lipid with the high specificity. Aptamers are used in pharmaceutical studies, laboratory diagnosis, drug discovery, molecular recognition, and treatment of certain diseases. In addition, aptamers are also used in the production of cost-effective and improved medicines, the advantages of aptamers over protein therapeutics include in terms of synthetic accessibility, modification, and size. Aptamers are commonly used in the treatment of AIDS owing to faster development than the antibodies which lead to curing of diseases very faster.

Global aptamers market is segmented on the basis of aptamers type, application, and end user

Based on the aptamers type, Aptamers market is segmented into the following:

Nucleic acid aptamers

RNA-based

XNA-based

DNA-based

Peptide aptamers

Based on the application, This market is segmented into the following

Research & Development

Therapeutic development

Diagnostics

Based on the end user, This market is segmented into the following:

Pharmaceutical companies

Biopharmaceutical companies

Research and academic institutes

Others

Nowadays, Aptamers market is the growing stage with an increase in R&D activities by the various biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Technological advancements and drug innovations are expected to fuel the aptamers market. For instance, in 2014, MIT scientists created DNA-based drug targeting system comprising of aptamers and ultraviolet light which leads to binding of aptamers with high specificity. Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, newer technologies launches, fundraising for aptamers development and patent approvals are some key strategies adopted by the companies to increase their share in the global aptamers market. For instance, in February 2012, Valent pharmaceutical acquired Eyetech and enters into the aptamers market with the marketing of Macugen anti-VEGF aptamers in U.S. Moreover, in February 2016, researchers from Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (Singapore) have developed more efficient DNA technology for detection and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Geographically, Aptamers market is segmented into following regions, Viz. Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant share in aptamers market owing to technological advancements, a rise in collaboration of biopharmaceutical companies for R&D activities, and favourable government regulations for clinical trials. Europe has a significant growth in aptamers market owing to the adoption of developed aptamer technologies, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the preference for aptamer-based treatment in Europe countries is the key factors expected to drive the aptamers market growth. Asia Pacific has shown lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in demand for cost-effective treatment, increase in healthcare expenditure, and adoption of novel technologies majorly in Japan and China are the factors `expected to boost the aptamers market in the region.

Some of the players in Aptamers market are NeoVentures Biotechnology, Inc. (Canada), Aptagen, LLC (U.S.), Aptamer Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), SomaLogic, Inc. (U.S.), AM Biotechnologies, LLC (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), Vivonics, Inc. (U.S.), and Apta Targets (Spain) to name a few.

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2984804-aptamers-market-global-market-estimation-dynamics-regional-share

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary Global Aptamers Market Introduction Global Aptamers Market Dynamics Global Aptamers Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Aptamers Market, By Aptamer Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Aptamers Market Forecast, By Application, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Aptamers Market Forecast, By End-User, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Aptamers Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 North America Aptamers Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Europe Aptamers Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Asia-Pacific Aptamers Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US: