Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Growing at CAGR of 41.2% by 2025: DAQRI, Augmented Pixels, EON Reality, Innovega,Total Immersion, Vuzix, Blippar, Oculus VR, Microsoft Corporation, Google

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025 and expected to reach US$ 130.01 Bn in 2025 from US$ 5.83 Bn in 2016.

The South America augmented reality and virtual reality market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 34.2% in the coming years.

Leading Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Players:

DAQRI LLC, Augmented Pixels Co., EON Reality, Inc., Innovega, Inc.,Total Immersion, Vuzix Corporation, Blippar, Oculus VR LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Google, Inc. among others.

Market Insights

Growing penetration of technological driven devices to propel the demand for AR and VR enabled solutions globally

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business, and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world, and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. Augmented reality is not device dependent for an extent, and this technology can reach out to users through their smartphones and tablets through developed applications. Smartphone and tablets manufacturers are integrating more of these AR applications to increase the user experience and with growing smartphone market, AR integrations are expected to take a leap in near future. Subsequently, driving the growth for augmented reality and virtual reality market in the coming years.

Growing scope of application for AR and VR across different industry vertical

AR and VR were in the talks of investments in 2015, giant companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google and others having invested in this market are skeptical of the outcome till today. The slow growth in the adoption of this technology clearly shows 2016 offers huge opportunity for this market to grow further. The new interface of communication offered by AR and VR technology will overtake the markets of existing interfaces in activities such as shopping, education, browsing internet, live shows and many others. Higher adoption rate is found in regions such as North America, Europe and followed by APAC and others. The early adopting industries include healthcare, defense, designing or architecture, logistics, manufacturing, and services. Some of the key opportunities include. One of the future driving applications is labor training. AR is expected to play a vital role in training and developments of new recruits, it renders more flexibility to understand the operations of machineries, systems and other utilities. Thus, the growing scope of application of AR and VR application across different industry vertical is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the augmented reality and virtual reality market players in the coming years.

GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Technology

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By Components

Sensors

Semiconductor Components

Others (Displays, HMD, etc.)

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – By End-User Industry