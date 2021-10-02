Automotive Aftermarket in South Korea 2019

Automotive Aftermarket in South Korea industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size value and volume 2013-2017 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai-WIA Corporation, Mando Corporation, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the South Korea automotive aftermarket market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

– The Automotive Aftermarket market includes the sale of automotive components for use on vehicles after first purchase.

– The South Korean automotive aftermarket sector is expected to generate total revenues of $21.3bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% between 2013 and 2017.

– The components segment is expected to be the sector’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $15.0bn, equivalent to 70.5% of the sector’s overall value.

– South Korea’s high level vehicle production is a key contributing factor in promoting growth in the automotive aftermarket sector, as growth occurs naturally as production increases.

