Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Growth Rate, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2022 | Robert Bosch, Continental Ag, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Honeywell International, Cummins, Maxwell Technologies

Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Report, forecasts that the global market was valued at $14 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $71 billion by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022. Alternative Automobile Technologies Have Become Increasingly Important To Curb Increasing Atmospheric Pollution Caused By Automobile Emission, And Find The Alternative Solution To Substitute Depleting Oil Reserves, A Major Energy Source To Drive Vehicles. Automotive Energy Recovery System Utilizes Dissipated Energy To Provide Power To The Engine Or Batteries And To Enhance Engine Efficiency By Recycling Exhaust Gasses.

Dissipated Energy Improves The Overall Performance Of A Vehicle And Minimizes Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Most Of The Electric Vehicles Are Equipped With The Regenerative Braking System, Whereas Turbocharger And Exhaust Gas Recirculation Have Greater Penetration In Diesel & Gasoline-Powered Vehicles.

Some of the key players of Automotive Energy Recovery System Market:

Robert Bosch Gmbh, Continental Ag, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Faurecia, Borgwarner Inc., Ihi Corporation, Rheinmetall Automotive Ag, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, And Skleton Technologies.

Stringent Vehicular Emission Rules & Regulations, Increase In Trend Toward Downsizing The Engine, And Stringent Fuel Economy Standards Are The Factors That Fuel The Growth Of Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market. Furthermore, Rise In A Number Of Electrical Vehicles & Evse Infrastructure And Improved Vehicle Performance Supplements The Market Growth. However, Increase In Overall Cost & Weight Of Vehicles And High Repair & Maintenance Cost Restrain The Market Growth. Irrespective Of These Challenges, Increase In Concerns About Environment And Advancement In Technology, Such As Introducing Waste Energy Recovery System In Two-Wheelers, Are Expected To Provide Lucrative Opportunities For The Market Growth.

The Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Is Segmented Based On Product Type, Vehicle Type, And Geography.

On The Basis Of Product Type, The Market Is Divided Into Regenerative Braking System (Electric, Hydraulic, And Others [Flywheel & Spring]), Turbocharger (Twin Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, And Variable Geometry Turbocharger), And Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr).

By Vehicle Type, The Market Is Categorized Into Two-Wheeler, Passenger Cars, And Commercial Vehicles.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Energy Recovery System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2022. To understand the structure of Automotive Energy Recovery System market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automotive Energy Recovery System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automotive Energy Recovery System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Automotive Energy Recovery System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

