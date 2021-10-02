Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market by Component, Surface Material Segment, Application, Vehicle Type and Industry Forecast to 2023
An automotive seat climate system is a technology that helps to heat or cool the seats according to the surrounding environment, for instance, heating in cold temperature and cooling the seats in tropical and hot environments. Such seats provide optimum comfort and geometric flexibility to the driver and co-passengers during a long journey.
The primary factor that drives the market is the increased driver comfort during long journeys and rise in penetration of semi-luxury and luxury vehicles worldwide. Further, growth in disposable income of the population, high fuel efficiency, and lower electric power consumption are also expected to fuel the market growth.
However, high installation cost of automotive climate seats is anticipated to hinder this growth. Moreover, increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and high requirement for climate seas in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.
The automotive seat climate systems market is segmented on the basis of component, surface material, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into electronic control unit, seat ventilation system, seat heating system, and neck conditioner system. The surface material segment includes leather, cloth, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into heated & cooled seats, heated & ventilated seats, heated seats, and neck warmers.Based on vehicle type, it is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCVs). Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players mentioned in the report are Lear Corporation, Gentherm, Konsberg Automotive, Adient plc, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., II-VI, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Recticel, and Faurecia.
KEY BENEFITS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive seat climate systems market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Electronic Control Unit
Seat Ventilation System
Seat Heating System
Neck Conditioner System
BY SURFACE MATERIAL
Leather
Cloth
Others
BY APPLICATION
Heated & Cooled Seats
Heated & Ventilated Seats
Heated Seats
Neck Warmers
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Lear Corporation, Gentherm
Konsberg Automotive
Adient plc
Continental AG
Magna International Inc.
II-VI, Inc.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Recticel
Faurecia
