Benzoic Acid Market Key Companies Profile 2019-2027: Huangshi Taihua Industry, Shri Hari Chemicals, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Emerald Kalama Chemical, Sinteza S.A

Due to the increasing demand for preservatives to increase the shelf life of products and growth in food and beverage industry acts as a drive in the development of the benzoic acid market. Benzoic acid is anti-fungal, which makes it perfect for application in cosmetic and personal care industries. This feature of the acid also enhances growth. However, the costs of raw material, linked with the crude oil price, is volatile, and affects the profitability of the benzoic acid market. If investments in product development for niche application is increased, it will serve as an opportunity for the growth of benzoic acid market in near future.

The “Global Benzoic Acid market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the benzoic acid market with detailed market segmentation by product method, application, end use industry and geography. The global benzoic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading benzoic acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYERS

Emerald Performance Materials

Wuhan Youji Industries Co.

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group

Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry & Commerce Co.

Huangshi Taihua Industry

Shri Hari Chemicals

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd

Emerald Kalama Chemical

Sinteza S.A

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited

Market Segmentation

The global benzoic acid market is segmented on the basis of product method, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of product method, the market classify into grignard reagents, friedel-crafts reaction and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into benzoates, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, benzoyl chloride, animal feed additive and others. As per end use industry the benzoic acid market can be bifurcated into food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the benzonic acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The benzoic acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the benzoic acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the benzoic acid market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS ANALYSIS

The reports cover key developments in the benzoic acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from benzoic acid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for benzoic acid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the benzoic acid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the benzoic acid market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

