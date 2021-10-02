Blow Molded Resin Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2018-2027 | Key Players Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Solvay S.A, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Group

Blow molded resin is used in making light weighted vehicles. The demand for light weighted vehicles has increased which has led to the market growth significantly. Another reason for the growth of blow resin market is the increasing demand for blow molded resins in the packaging industry due to its flexibility, durability, and superior quality of scratch & chemical resistance. But rapid fluctuations in the prices of crude oil has hampered the growth of the market. Increase in the use of blow molded resins in cosmetics, personal care products, and hygiene packaging will be fuelling further extension of this market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the blow molded resin market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from blow molded resin market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for blow molded resin in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the blow molded resin market.

Market Segmentation

The global blow molded resin market is segmented into three broad categories, namely, type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is broken into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyvinyl terephthalate, and others. The market is apportioned into packaging, automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, and others as per application.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blow molded resin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The blow molded resin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the blow molded resin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the blow molded resin market in these regions.

