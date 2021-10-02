Chlor-Alkali Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2019-2027 by Global Top Companies – Olin Corporation, Solvay S.A., Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Axiall Corporation

The economic development in developing countries like India and China is a significant factor driving the global chlor-alkali market. Along with that, an increase in the requirement from the automobile industry and construction sector, augmented use in pulp, food, and paper industry are several other factors fostering the growth of chlor-alkali market. However, excessive mercury and carbon emissions during the process hamper the growth of the market as they are severe threats to the environment. Technological improvement in the market resulting in less energy intensive and environmentally feasible process will serve as an opportunity for the growth of the chlor-alkali market in the near future.

Market Segmentation

The global chlor alkali market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product, the market classify into caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash. The market on the basis of application is broken into EDC/pvc, organic & inorganic chemicals,isocyanates, alumina, pulp & paper, water treatment, textiles, soaps & detergents, glass and others.

MAJOR KEY PLAYERS

Olin Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Axiall Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha chemical corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the chlor-alkali market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chlor-alkali market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the chlor-alkali market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the chlor- alkali market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the chlor-alkali market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from chlor-alkali market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for chlor alkaliin the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the chlor-alkali market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the chlor alkali market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

