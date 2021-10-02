Cigarettes in Cuba, 2019

“Cigarettes in Cuba, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in Cuba.

Smoking has traditionally been widespread, however tax increases has been driving up prices, and increased restrictions on public smoking. There are currently 2.92 million adults smoking regularly or occasionally. In per capita terms, legitimate consumption now averages around 1,327 pieces in 2017, compared with 1,070 pieces in 2000 and 1,506 pieces in 1990.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Grupo Empresarial de Tabaco de Cuba (Tabacuba)

Brascuba Cigarillos SA

– Market volume in 2017 was 14.6 billion pieces

– In per capita terms, Cuban consumers consumed an average of 1,327 cigarettes in 2017.

Table of Contents

1. Overview 5

2. Market Size 6

3. Market Structure 11

4. Manufacturers & Brands 14

5. Taxation & Retail Prices 19

5.1. Taxation 19

5.2. Retail Prices 19

6. The Smoking Population 22

7. Production & Trade 25

7.1. Production 25

7.2. Imports 27

7.3. Exports 29

8. Operating Constraints 31

8.1. Advertising Restrictions 31

8.2. Health Warnings 31

8.3. Other Restrictions 31