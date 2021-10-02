Cloud Backup and Recovery Software market forecast to 2023 published by leading research firm

Cloud or online backup is a process involving backing up of electronic data by sending a copy of the data over the proprietary or public network to a remote network server. The server is usually hosted by a third party service provider which charges the customer fees based on backup file, bandwidth, number of users and capacity. Cloud backup and recovery software securely copy the files to many servers. It is also encrypted so that no user can view them and protect the data from viruses and hackers. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, security, storage, virtualization, fast and easy access to backed up files.

Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure drives the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Moreover, rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals and growing backup requirements of enterprises drives the growth of the global cloud backup & recovery software market. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions as well as storage management and securing backups are expected to impede the market growth. Increasing adoption of these solutions among SME’s and emergence of new trends such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), IoT in the market is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

The global cloud backup & recovery market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical and region. Deployment model covered in this study include private, public and hybrid. Based on user type, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom & it, retail, manufacturing and others. Based on the regional study, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Global cloud backup & recovery market is dominated by the key players such as Veritas Technologies LLC, Veeam Software, Commvault, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Actifio Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud backup & recovery software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

Private

Public

Hybrid

BY USER TYPE

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio Inc.

