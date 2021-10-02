Coal Tar Pitch Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

The ‘Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Outlook 2018-2023′ offers detailed coverage of coal tar pitch industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading coal tar pitch producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for coal tar pitch. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global coal tar pitch market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

– Koppers Inc.

– Rain CII Carbon LLC

– Carbochimica Spa

– DEZA, a.s.

– Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A.

– Bilbaina de Alquitranes SA

– Novolipetsk Steel PJSC

Key Regions

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– South America

Key Questions Answered in This Report

– Analysis of the coal tar pitch market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on coal tar pitch including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

