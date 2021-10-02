Connected Truck Market New Industry Research On Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2025

The “Global Connected Truck Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected truck industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global connected truck market with detailed market segmentation by component, range, communication type, and geography. The global connected truck market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the connected truck market.

The Connected Truck Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management system (FMS), advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aids the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information. Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keep assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

Increase in the demand for systems with advanced technology has driven the connected truck market. Rising safety concerns for heavy vehicles and government initiatives are anticipated to supplement the market demand. However, lack of proper network infrastructure in many of the regions impacts the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the connected truck industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected truck market based on component, range, and communication type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall connected truck market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting connected truck market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the connected truck market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

