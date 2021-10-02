Construction Lift Market to Winess Huge Growth by 2027 – Niftylift (UK) Limited, JGL Industries, Haulotte Group, Aichi Corporation, EDMOlLift, Alimak Group AB, Snorkel UK, MEC Aerial Work Platform, Versalift, and Terex

The “Global Construction Lift Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction lift industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global construction lift market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography.

The rising number of high rise residential buildings and non-residential building in the developed, as well as developing countries, are leading the construction lift market to propel over the years.

Attributing to this fact, the manufacturers of construction lifts are continuously focusing on developing advanced technology machines, which facilitates the constructors and builders to procure modern technologies. Increasing investments towards manufacturing of robust technology construction lift is heavily influencing the construction lift market.

Leading Key Players

1. NIFTYLIFT (UK) LIMITED

2. JGL INDUSTRIES

3. HOULOTTE GROUP

4. AICHI CORPORATION

5. EDMOLIFT

6. ALIMAK GROUP AB

7. SNORKEL UK

8. MEC AERIAL WORK PLATFORM

9. VERSALIFT

10. TEREX CORPORATION

Additionally, the renovation and reconstruction activities of residential and non-residential buildings are expected to fuel the construction lift market during the forecast period. However, technological faults is a major concern among the end users and are negatively impacting the growth of the construction lift market.

Asian and the Middle East countries are witnessing an exponential surge in the construction of skyscrapers, which is demanding an increased number of articulated boom lifts or telescoping boom lifts in the current scenario. This factor is creating a lucrative market opportunity for the manufacturers of this equipment. This factor is acting as a significant growth opportunity for construction lift market.

The construction lift market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global construction lift market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall construction lift market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The construction lift market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The global construction lift market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The construction lift market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on construction lift market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive PEST analysis.

The construction lift market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

