Digital Manufacturing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts | Dassault Systems, Mentor Graphics, Tata Technologies

Digital manufacturing aids in increasing productivity in the planning and production activities. It offers simulation, raid production, speed, and execution of the production process. Digital manufacturing helps gain efficiency in the processes, reduces the cost of production, and helps the end users to shorten the lead times. It takes the feedback from the production operations and feeds it in the product design process, thereby enabling the companies to arrange and design the production line during the factory layout planning.

The exponential growth in product lifecycle management has driven the digital manufacturing market. However, high initial investments is a constraint for the market growth. The emerging economies including India and China among others are anticipated to witness greater adoption of digital manufacturing over the forecast period.

The “Global Digital Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital manufacturing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by process, application, and geography. The global digital manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital manufacturing market.

The List of companies covered in this Report are

Dassault Systems Mentor Graphics Tata Technologies Xerox Corporation Autodesk, Inc. Siemens PTC Inc. Cogiscan Inc. Parametric Technology Corporation SAP SE

The report provides a detailed overview of the digital manufacturing industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital manufacturing market based on process and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital manufacturing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET LANDSCAPE DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – PROCESS DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE DIGITAL MANUFACTURING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

