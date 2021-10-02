Disposable Blood Bag Market is Expected to witness a CAGR of More than 10.5% Between 2017 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Disposable Blood Bag Market by Product (Collection Bag and Transfer Bag) and End User (Hospital Based and Stand-alone) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Disposable Blood Bag Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Disposable blood bag can be defined as a sterile, clear, and plastic bag used for transfer, storage, collection, and transfusion of blood and its components. The disposable blood bag consists of multiple bag interconnected with the help of tubes, clamps, needles, and needle cover. The blood bag is manufactured from bio compatible PVC materials and additives to preserve blood and its components till transfusion or further use. The global disposable blood bag market was valued at $279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $580 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2023. The volume of disposable blood bag market was 275 million units in 2016 and expected to reach by 556 million units by 2013, registering a CAGR of 10.5%.

Rise in surgical procedures and surge in number of trauma and accidents around the globe drive the market. Moreover, surge in incidences of various diseases is expected to boost the market growth. However, risks related to blood transfusion and low number of blood donations in underdeveloped regions impede the growth of the disposable blood bag market.

The disposable blood bag market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is divided into collection bag and transfer bag. By end user, the market is categorized into hospital based and standalone. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable blood bag market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on end user assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Collection Bag

– Transfer Bag

By End User

– Hospital-based

– Stand-alone

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

– Terumo Corporation

– Grifols, S.A

– MacoPharma S.A

– HLL Lifecare Limited

– Poly Medicure Limited

– INNVOL Medical India Limited

– Span Healthcare Private Limited

– Haemonetics Corporation

– Neomedic International

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– SURU International

– Halyard Health

– Advacare Pharma

– Velico Medical, Inc.

– Megacare International Inc

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PATENTS ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Patent analysis by year

3.4.2. Patent analysis by region

3.5. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL DISPOSABLE BLOOD BAG MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size & forecast

4.2. COLLECTION BAG

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size & forecast

4.3. TRASNFER BAG

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size & forecast

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL DISPOSABLE BLOOD BAG MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size & forecast

5.2. HOSPITAL-BASED

5.2.1. Market size & forecast

5.3. STAND-ALONE

5.3.1. Market size & forecast

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL DISPOSABLE BLOOD BAG MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size & forecast

6.2.3.1. U.S. market size and forecast

6.2.3.2. Canada market size and forecast

6.2.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size & forecast

6.3.3.1. Germany market size and forecast

6.3.3.2. France market size and forecast

6.3.3.3. UK market size and forecast

6.3.3.4. Italy market size and forecast

6.3.3.5. Spain market size and forecast

6.3.3.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size & forecast

6.4.3.1. Japan market size and forecast

6.4.3.2. China market size and forecast

6.4.3.3. Australia market size and forecast

6.4.3.4. India market size and forecast

6.4.3.5. South Korea market size and forecast

6.4.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size & forecast

6.5.3.1. Brazil market size and forecast

6.5.3.2. Turkey market size and forecast

6.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast

6.5.3.4. South Africa market size and forecast

6.5.3.5. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast

Continue….

