eSIM Market 2025 – Growth Opportunities by Major Players | Cisco Systems, Apple, Sierra Wireless

eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.

Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

eSIM Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of eSIM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global eSIM market with detailed market segmentation by application, Industry Vertical and geography. The global eSIM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the eSIM market.

Gemalto NV Infineon Technologies AG Cisco Systems Apple, Inc. Sierra Wireless, Inc. Samsung ORANGE NTT Docomo, Inc. Telefónica S.A. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global eSIM market based on Application, Industry Vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall eSIM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 ESIM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 ESIM MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 ESIM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 ESIM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – APPLICATION

7 ESIM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8 ESIM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11 ESIM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

