Fertility Services Market is Expected to Reach $30,964 Million By 2023

Fertility services are treatments, which aid in treating infertility in patients. In vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others are different forms of infertility services, which assists couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. The global fertility services market was valued at $16,761 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $30,964 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The global fertility services market is expected to witness a substantial growth in future owing to rising incidence of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological advancements in fertility procedures, and increased occurrences of gamete donations. Furthermore, rise in health awareness on fertility issues, availability of fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth.

Recent innovations in IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are anticipated to augment the demand of fertility devices in future. However, strenuous maintenance issues, high cost of devices, multiple pregnancies, and ethical considerations are projected to hinder the market growth. Increase in upsurge of fertility clinics and same sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future. In addition, fertility tourism is expected to provide ample growth opportunities especially in the developing economies.

The global fertility services market comprises four key segments namely, procedures, services, end users, and geography. The procedures market considered in this report include, in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, IVF without ICSI, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and others. Based on services, the global fertility services market is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. The global IVF devices market by end users is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Procedure

– IVF with ICSI

– Surrogacy

– IVF without ICSI

– IUI

– Others (GIFT and ZIFT)

By Service

– Fresh Non-Donor

– Frozen Non-Donor

– Egg and Embryo Banking

– Fresh Donor

– Frozen Donor

By End User

– Fertility clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centres

– Clinical research institutes

Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Taiwan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

The list of key players operating in this market include:

– Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

– Care Fertility Group

– Carolinas Fertility Institute

– Genea Limited

– The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

– Medicover Group

– Monash IVF Group

– OvaScience Inc.

– Progyny Inc.

– Xytex Cryo International

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2015-2017

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.4.1. U.S.

3.4.1. Europe

3.5. INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Continuous decline in fertility rates

3.6.1.2. Delayed pregnancies in women

3.6.1.3. Technological advancements with respect to fertility treatment

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High treatment costs of ARTs in developed countries

3.6.2.2. Inadequate reimbursement policies

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Rise in fertility tourism

CHAPTER 4 FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY PROCEDURE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. IVF WITH ICSI

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. IUI

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. IVF WITHOUT ICSI

4.4.1. Key market trends growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. SURROGACY

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. FRESH NON-DONOR

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. FROZEN NON-DONOR

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. EGG AND EMBRYO BANKING

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. FRESH DONOR

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

Continue….

