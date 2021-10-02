Food Robotics Market Technological innovations, business strategists, and Competitive Insights (2018-2027)

The global food robotics market is expected to reach $3,612 million by 2023, from $1,535 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Various technological advancements across numerous sectors have brought fiction robots to reality. Increase in demand for enhanced productivity augments the deployment of robots to automate the tasks. This results in robots being an integral part of these industries.

Increase in demand for packaged food predominantly drives the market. Globally, the demand for packaged food is anticipated to increase at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is expected to surge the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, the increase in food safety regulations is expected to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

The report segments the global food robotics market based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, scare, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2023.

The prominent players in the global food robotics market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Group

Rockwell Automation Incorporated

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kuka AG

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Universal Robotics A/S

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Articulated

Cartesian

Scara

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Others

By Payload

Low

Medium

High

By Application

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Pick & Place

Processing

Others

