Gear Couplings Global Market Top Key Players – ABB , Altra industrial Motion , Rexnord, Siemens , Timken and Forecast to 2022
Gear couplings are a type of flexible couplings that have forged sleeves. In addition, they are equipped with two hubs with teeth for transmitting torque from the motor to the driven shaft. The global couplings market is the parent market of the global gear couplings market, which includes elastomeric coupling, mechanical couplings, and metallic couplings. Couplings are an integral part of power transmission systems and are used for connecting the shaft of the driving and driven impellers. Couplings ensure the transmission of power and torque from one shaft to another, without any loss of energy and wear and tear of systems.
The analysts forecast the global gear couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gear couplings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2605315-global-gear…
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• Altra industrial Motion
• Rexnord
• Siemens
• Timken
Other prominent vendors
• Jakob Antriebstechnik
• Regal Beloit
• Cross & Morse
• Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)
• Voith
• Stafford Manufacturing
• RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION
• R+W Antriebselemente
• VULKAN
Market driver
• Increased use in high speed and high torque applications
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Lubrication and misalignment related issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2605315-global-gear-coupli…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE • Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast
• Power plants – Market size and forecast
• Mining and metals industry – Market size and forecast
• Others – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• APAC – Market size and forecast
• Americas – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity
https://www.openpr.com/news/1159194/Gear-Couplings-Global-Market-Top-Key-Players-ABB-Altra-industrial-Motion-Rexnord-Siemens-Timken-and-Forecast-to-2022.html
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings
• Consolidation and simplification of business processes
• Advances in coupling technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• ABB
• Altra Industrial Motion
• Rexnord
• Siemens
• Timken
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)