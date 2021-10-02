Global Almond Oil Market is Expected to thrive at a CAGR of 13.2% during the projected period by 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, Global almond oil market was valued at $1,118 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,680 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023. Almond oil is considered as one of the best oils for hair and skin care remedies. It consists of vitamins, such as Vitamin E, minerals, protein, and essential fatty acids (EFAs). It is particularly high in the monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid. Moreover, the nutrients and beneficial properties of almond oil make it a powerful cosmetic ingredient. In addition, almond oil is also rich in vitamin E, which makes it favorable for addition to skincare products. Other benefits offered by almond oils include skin rejuvenation such as increased levels of collagen production deriving from the fact that it can penetrate the skin more deeply. Furthermore, other medicinal properties of almond oils include relief to damaged skin occurring by sun exposure, treatment of dry skin. Sweet almond oil is also safe for digesting internally and thus considered as popular medical oil in the Unani system of Medicine.

The report “Global Almond Oil Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017-2023, is an accumulation of different segments of global Almond Oil market including the market breakdown – By Type – Sweet Almond Oil, Bitter Almond Oil, By Application – Food Preparation, Cooking Oil, Confectionery, Others (Salad Dressings and Vegetable Dips), Cosmetic, Skin Care, Hair Care, Pharmaceutical, Others (Biofuel and Lubricant). By Distribution Channel – Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Food Specialty Stores, Pharmacy, Cosmetic Discounters, Others (Convenience Stores and Online Stores). By Region – North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA (Chile, UAE, Turkey, Rest of LAMEA. The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

Request for [email protected] https://bit.ly/2JN3PYT

The global Almond Oil market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Almond Oil market.

The key market players in the global Almond Oil market are – Natural Sourcing LLC, Aromantic Ltd., Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Akoma International Ltd., Advanced Biotech

Research Methodology

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the global Almond Oil market:

What is likely to be the global Almond Oil market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global Almond Oil market from 2017 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global Almond Oil market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global Almond Oil market?

What is the Almond Oil market outlook by during the forecast period, 2017-2023?

Which will be leading the global Almond Oil market by 2023?

Which will be leading the global Almond Oil market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global Almond Oil market by 2023?

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in demand of aromatherapy products

3.4.1.2. Increasing preference for natural ingredients

3.4.1.3. Growing applications in pharmaceutical industry

3.4.1.4. Rapid urbanization

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High price of almond oil

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Supportive government regulations

3.4.3.2. Increasing demand from emerging economies

3.5. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. SWEET ALMOND OIL

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

4.3. BITTER ALMOND OIL

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. FOOD PREPARATION

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

5.2.4. Cooking Oil

5.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.5. Confectionery

5.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.6. Others (Salad Dressings and Vegetable Dips)

5.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. COSMETICS

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

5.3.4. Skin Care

5.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.5. Hair Care

5.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. PHARMACEUTICAL

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. HYPERMARKETS & SUPERMARKETS

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

6.3. FOOD SPECIALTY STORES

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

6.4. PHARMACY

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

6.5. COSMETIC DISCOUNTERS

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

6.6. OTHERS

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country

[email protected]…..

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://bit.ly/2W6H3wR

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

​