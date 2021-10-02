Global Almond Oil Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

Global almond oil market was valued at $1,118 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,680 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023. Almond oil is considered as one of the best oils for hair and skin care remedies. It consists of vitamins, such as Vitamin E, minerals, protein, and essential fatty acids (EFAs). It is particularly high in the monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid. Moreover, the nutrients and beneficial properties of almond oil make it a powerful cosmetic ingredient. In addition, almond oil is also rich in vitamin E, which makes it favorable for addition to skincare products. Other benefits offered by almond oils include skin rejuvenation such as increased levels of collagen production deriving from the fact that it can penetrate the skin more deeply. Furthermore, other medicinal properties of almond oils include relief to damaged skin occurring by sun exposure, treatment of dry skin. Sweet almond oil is also safe for digesting internally and thus considered as popular medical oil in the Unani system of Medicine.

The global almond oil market is witnessing rapid growth in the recent years owing to increase in demand in personal care and medical industry. The suitability of almond oils for all skin types to soften, soothe, and re-condition the skin increases its utilization in aromatherapy. Moreover, the growth in demand for aromatherapy coupled with increase in the number of spa customers further drives the sales of various essential oils including almond-based oils. Moreover, the advent of supermarkets as distribution channels to supply almond oil to consumers coupled with the rise in global population has amplified the demand for these supermarkets, which in turn positively impacts the market growth. The growth in consumer demand for innovative food products, in regions such as Europe and North America also creates new opportunities for almond oil products.

The report segments the market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. Based on application, the market is classified as food preparation, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hypermarkets & supermarkets, food specialty stores, pharmacy, cosmetic discounters, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in this market are

AOS Products Private Limited

Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

Caloy Quality Natural Oils

Eden Botanicals

Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd.

Liberty Vegetable Oil Company

Mountain Ocean

NOW Foods

Proteco Oils

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2016 to 2023 of almond oil market, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that highlight the market behavior.

Leading players and their key developments in recent years are listed.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Sweet Almond Oil

Bitter Almond Oil

By Application

Food Preparation

Cooking Oil

Confectionery

Others (Salad Dressings and Vegetable Dips)

Cosmetic

Skin Care

Hair Care

Pharmaceutical

Others (Biofuel and Lubricant)

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Food Specialty Stores

Pharmacy

Cosmetic Discounters

Others (Convenience Stores and Online Stores)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Chile

UAE

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Natural Sourcing LLC

Aromantic Ltd.

Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

Akoma International Ltd.

Advanced Biotech

