Global Augmented Reality Market Status and Outlook 2019-2025

Global Augmented Reality Market report for the period of 2018 to 2025.

The report delivers understanding of the Global Augmented Reality Market through a SWOT analysis.

The report discusses the regional aspect of the Global Augmented Reality Market.

Following regions are covered in Global Augmented Reality Industry report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Products mentioned in the global Augmented Reality Industry report are examined across all parameters including market size and market share

The following product types are included in the report:

Head Mounted Display

Head up Display

Handheld Device

Application of the product is the main deciding factor in the performance of it. End-user applications play a crucial role in the Global Augmented Reality Market.

The end user applications covered in this report include:

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

The Global Augmented Reality Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market.

Some of the major companies discussed in the report include:

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

Daqri (U.S.)

Zugara Inc. (U.S.)

Blippar (Austria)

Upskill (Vienna)

Magic Leap (U.S.)

Osterhout Design Group (U.S.)

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc. (Israel)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Atheer Inc. (U.S.)

Apple (U.S.)

Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

Scope AR (U.S.)

Inglobe Technologies (Latina)

Embitel Technologies (India)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

Marxent Labs LLC (U.S.)

Catchoom Technologies (Spain)

HTC corporation (Taiwan)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.)

