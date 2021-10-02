Global Building Energy Management Services Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Building Energy Management Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are hardware-software systems installed in buildings that monitor and control the energy needs of a building to ensure efficient and economical energy utilization. These systems monitor a buildings energy consumption by electrical and mechanical equipment such as heaters, ventilators, air conditioners, and lighting to increase energy efficiency, and reduce energy costs. At present, building systems are integrated for better synchronization and monitoring of data on energy usage and better optimization. The next generation of BEMS are collaborating directly with utility enterprises so that the building owners are aware of when power rates and demand are lowest, allowing proper scheduling of high power use activities to help lower their costs. Energy efficiency, energy price volatility, and government policies and incentive programs majorly drive the growth of this market. Factors such as high investment, and longer payback period are some of the challenges confronted with regards to installation and implementation of BEMS in various type of buildings.

This market research analysis identifies the increasing need to optimize energy consumption as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the energy management services market in the next few years. Owing to various infrastructure development activities, the Middle East is witnessing a rapid increase in energy consumption. It has been observed that energy consumption in the Middle East was about 770 million tons of oil equivalent (MTOE) during 2015 and is expected to witness a growth rate of over 4% year-over-year during the forecast period. This will induce governments and enterprises in this region to optimize their energy usage. Moreover, the depleting oil resources will compel businesses to invest in alternate energy sources such as solar, wind, and bioenergy, which, in turn, will propel the need for energy management services.

In 2018, the global Building Energy Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Emrill Services LLC

EMS

Enova

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Middle East LLC

Saudi Oger

Trane

Musanadah

Cylon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

System Integration

Maintenance and Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Education

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Building Energy Management Services Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Building Energy Management Services Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Building Energy Management Services Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Energy Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Building Energy Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Building Energy Management Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

