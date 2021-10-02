Global Crowdfunding Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Crowdfunding Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 157 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdfunding market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21480 million by 2024, from US$ 9989.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdfunding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Crowdfunding value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Crowdfunding market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Crowdfunding players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

DemoHour

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Crowdfunding in each application, can be divided into

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Crowdfunding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Crowdfunding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crowdfunding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crowdfunding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Crowdfunding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

