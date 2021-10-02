Global Exterior Doors Market is Expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period by 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, The exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.The exterior doors market has been witnessing a significant growth over the past few years, owing to rise in new construction activities and surge in home remodeling expenditures. Growth in residential and nonresidential construction activities and surge in consumer expenditure on home improvement are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The report “Global Exterior Doors Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2024, is an accumulation of different segments of global Exterior Doors market including the market breakdown – By Type – Panel Doors, Bypass Doors, Bifold Doors, Pocket, Others. By Material Type – Wood, Metal, Glass, Fiberglass, Fiberboard, Vinyl, Others. By Mechanism – Swinging, Sliding, Bypass, Folding, Revolving & Others. By End User – Residential, Non-residential. By Region – North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA (Chile, UAE, Turkey, Rest of LAMEA. The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The global Exterior Doors market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Exterior Doors market.

The key market players in the global Exterior Doors market are – ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd..

Research Methodology

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the global Exterior Doors market:

What is likely to be the global Exterior Doors market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global Exterior Doors market from 2018 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global Exterior Doors market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global Exterior Doors market?

What is the Exterior Doors market outlook by during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

Which will be leading the global Exterior Doors market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global Exterior Doors market by 2023?

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pocket for exterior doors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Advancements by market players

3.6.1.2. Surge in residential & nonresidential construction

3.6.1.3. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High price packages of some ecofriendly products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rapid urbanization & industrialization

3.6.3.2. Rise in disposable income in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY DOOR TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.1.2. Market volume and forecast

4.2. PANEL DOORS

4.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market volume and forecast

4.3. BYPASS DOORS

4.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market volume and forecast

4.4. BIFOLD DOORS

4.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market volume and forecast

4.5. POCKET DOORS

4.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market volume and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 5 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1.2. Market size and volume

5.2. WOOD

5.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market volume and forecast

5.3. METAL

5.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market volume and forecast

5.4. GLASS

5.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market volume and forecast

5.5. FIBERBOARD

5.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market volume and forecast

5.6. FIBERGLASS

5.6.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market volume and forecast

5.7. VINYL

5.7.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.7.3. Market volume and forecast

