Global Fishing Equipment Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

Fishing Equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called Fishing Equipment.

The global Fishing Equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. The market are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride (Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 28 % of total Revenue.

The Fishing Equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 63% and it is forecasted that the dominant position will be continue in 2024.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next six years, the revenue will keep slow increasing.

Although sales of Fishing Equipment brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fishing Equipment field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fishing Equipment market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14870 million by 2024, from US$ 12440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fishing Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fishing Equipment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Fishing Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Fishing Equipment market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Fishing Equipment players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Shimano

Globeride(Daiwa)

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

Johshuya Co.

Johnson Outdoors

Cabela’s Inc

Wright and McGill

Pokee Fishing

Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

Mustad and Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Fishing Equipment in each application, can be divided into

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Fishing Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fishing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fishing Equipment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fishing Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fishing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

