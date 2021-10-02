Global Geographic Information System Market 2019 Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Application and Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Geographic Information System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Geographic Information System market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Geographic Information System market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

The increasing use of GIS in marketing is one of the key growth drivers of this market. GIS helps identify relations between customers’ geographical presence and organizations’ marketing campaigns. Moreover, organizations are increasingly using GIS technology to improve their customer segmentation and targeting as it provides customer details based on customer culture, lifestyle, demography, buying behaviour, other important details. Furthermore, the financial services and retail industries also using GIS technology for effective marketing campaigns

During 2015, the GIS market in APAC in the government sector dominated the market and accounted for nearly 25% of the market share in terms of revenue. Many governments across the region are increasingly adopting GIS applications to improve national security. Also, GIS technology plays a major role in improving the national infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects of this market segment until the end of 2020.

In 2018, the global Geographic Information System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Geographic Information System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geographic Information System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Esri

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

Rolta India

MDA

Autodesk

GE Energy

China Information Technology

SuperMap

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GIS Collectors

Total Stations

Imaging Sensors

GNSS/GPS Antennas

LIDAR

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Oil and Gas

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

