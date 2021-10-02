Global Identity Management Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook to 2023 by Leading Players – Amazon Web Services, CA Technologies, Centrify Corporation, Dell, ForgeRock

Identity Management Solutions Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Identity Management Solution is categorized under administrative area, that facilitates right access of information to the right candidate, controlling and monitoring candidate authenticity. The system ais made to ensure proper rights and restrictions towards accessibility of data. Identity management solution is used to ensure productivity and security with considering the affordability of the system.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Identity Management Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Identity Management Solutions market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by application:

BFSI (Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance)

Education

Energy & Utility

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Public Sector and Utilities

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services

CA Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Dell

ForgeRock

Hewlett Packard

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

IBM

Intel

McAfee

Microsoft

NetIQ Corporation

Okta

OneLogin

Open IAM

Oracle Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

SecurIT

Siemens

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Identity Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Identity Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Identity Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Identity Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Identity Management Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

