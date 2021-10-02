Global Mobile Workforce Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mobile Workforce Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Mobile Workforce Management is a category of software and services used to manage employees working on field.

The increasing trend in automation, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile applications, virtual desktops have provided a wider platform for small and medium enterprises and businesses. The core function of mobile workforce management is to track time management, labor planning, attendance management and performance management.

The mobile workforce management mainly focuses on work scheduling, fleet management, field automation which helps in organizations planning their work management in a systematic way. The drivers that are responsible for growing the market for mobile workforce management are, growth in demand for mobility, automation in organizations and industries and Internet of Things (IoT).

The key players covered in this study

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

SAP

ServiceMax

Verizon

Actsoft

ADP

Aricent

ATandT

Bell Mobility

FeedHenry

MobiWork

Pegasystems

ProntoForms

ServicePower

Sprint

TeleCommunications System

Telenav

Zebra Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Communication

Logistics

Utilities

Manufacturing

Media

Others

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Mobile Workforce Solutions?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Mobile Workforce Solutions?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Mobile Workforce Solutions?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Mobile Workforce Solutions?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Workforce Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Workforce Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Workforce Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

