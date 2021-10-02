Global Organic Pesticides Market is Expected to thrive at a CAGR of 14.9% during the projected period by 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, The global organic pesticides market size was $99,200 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $279,195 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Pesticides are defined as mixtures of substances that are deployed to control, prevent, destroy, repel, and attract any biological organism classified as a pest. Organic pesticides are pesticides that are added during cultivation of organic food. These pesticides are produced in accordance with the Organic Act (USDA). Moreover, the USDA has allowed the usage of certain synthetic pesticides, such as sulfur, oil sprays, and copper-based fungicides, on organic food production. In addition, according to the National Organic Program Standards, these pesticides do not pose any harm/risk to humans.

The report “Global Organic Pesticides Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017-2023, is an accumulation of different segments of global Organic Pesticides market including the market breakdown By Product – Natural, Synthetic. By Crop Type – Permanent, Arable. By Mode of Application – Seed Treatment, On Farm, After Harvest. By Region – North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA (Chile, UAE, Turkey, Rest of LAMEA. The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The global Organic Pesticides market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Organic Pesticides market.

The key market players in the global Organic Pesticides market are – Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Sikko Industries Limited, BioNature, Mark Organics, Ortect Organics, Sushil Corporation

Research Methodology

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the global Organic Pesticides market:

What is likely to be the global Organic Pesticides market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global Organic Pesticides market from 2017 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global Organic Pesticides market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global Organic Pesticides market?

What is the Organic Pesticides market outlook by during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

Which will be leading the global Organic Pesticides market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global Organic Pesticides market by 2023?

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in demand for organic produce and other products produced through organic farming

3.4.1.2. Organic pesticides are competitive in both price and efficiency

3.4.1.3. Organic pesticides are environmentally friendly and meet stringent organic farming requirements

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of profit from niche market products

3.4.2.2. Limited evidence base and practical experience with biologically based IPM technologies

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Shift of focus towards biodegradable and organic products

3.4.3.2. Advancements in organic pesticide manufacturing technology

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

CHAPTER 4 ORGANIC PESTICIDES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. NATURAL

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

4.3. SYNTHETIC

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

CHAPTER 5 ORGANIC PESTICIDES MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. PERMANENT

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

5.3. ARABLE

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

CHAPTER 6 ORGANIC PESTICIDES MARKET, BY MODE OF APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. SEED TREATMENT

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

6.3. ON FARM

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

6.4. AFTER HARVEST

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

[email protected]…..

