GPON Equipment Market 2019 Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2023
GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks) equipment comprises single optical fiber that can be accessed by multiple users through passive optical splitters. It is one of the most cost-effective technologies used for deployment of FTTH (Fiber to the Home). GPON standards use larger variable length packets compared to PON (Passive Optical Network) standards for offering better efficiency and higher bandwidth.
GPON equipment have become the preferred fiber access technology owing to its technology and performance benefits over legacy networks. In addition, increased bandwidth capabilities, voice over internet protocol, and digital content over single fiber optic line to residential households and office premises drive the global GPON equipment market. However, lower range compared to active optical network and slow data transmission rate during peak usage hours restrict the market growth. Conversely, rapid adoption of FTTH services across the world to support bandwidth-intensive applications lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global GPON equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of equipment type, it is divided into optical line terminals and optical network terminals. Based on end-use industry, it is categorized into hospitals, residential, IT & telecom, and others. The geographical landscape include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global GPON equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the GPON equipment market growth is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Equipment Type
Optical Line Terminal
Optical Network Terminal
By End-use Industry
Hospitals
Residential
IT & Telecom
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Ericsson AB
Ubiquoss Inc.
Motorola solutions
Dasan Zhone Solutions
Calix
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ZTE Corporation
