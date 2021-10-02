Healthcare BPO Market Highlights, Business Fundamentals 2019, Forecast till 2023

Healthcare BPO Market – Overview

The rising need for streamlining documentation in the hospital set up is motivating the healthcare BPO market. Market reports connected with the healthcare industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better.

The market is projected to boost its expansion by achieving revenues worth USD 329,000.3 million while progressing with a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of outsourcing is expected to boost the development of the market for health care BPO. Reduced expenses and functionally efficiency are the key benefits that are expected to back the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, increased focus on focus on core business activities in a hospital is driving the growth of the market to a great extent.

Healthcare BPO Market Competitive Analysis

The growth of the market is moving in a promising direction due to new product introductions or intensifying gross revenue of the players in the market. Increased conformity of market players to new customers and market trend inclinations are boosting the growth curve of the market and will persist in the forecast period.

The tactical goals intended for the market are buoyed due to advantageous product differentiation carried out by market contestants. Substantial cuts in administrative costs are inducing further expansion of the market. The effective implementation of strategies is likely to stimulate the market in the coming years. The notable competitors in the healthcare BPO market are,

IBM

Cognizant

Accenture

Sykes

Infosys

and HCL.

Healthcare BPO Market Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the healthcare BPO market is done on the basis of services which comprises of payer services, pharmaceutical services, and provider services .

The pharmaceutical segment has been additionally segmented into manufacturing, research and development, and non-clinical services.

The payer services segment has been additionally segmented into member management, claim management, care management, provider management, and product development & business acquisition.

The provider services segment is also further segmented into medical coding, medical billing, medical transcription, and finance & accounts.

