Higher Education M-learning 2019 Global Trends, Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Higher Education M-learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Higher Education M-learning market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Higher Education M-learning market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Communication and learning have been an integral part of the education and training process. These, reinforced with technological advancements such as mobility, real time content delivery and others have resulted into the genesis of the mobile learning market. Mobile learning solutions enable educators and trainers to provide real-time interactive training and instructions to the end users through the medium of smartphones and mobile devices. This not only helps to provide an interactive learning experience but also makes learning not restricted to a classroom or a training room. Furthermore the applications such as video lectures, audio and video course material, eBooks and others allow the access to information on the go which further bridges the time and distance gap between the educators and the students / employees.

The growing demand for virtual schools as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. With the increase in adoption of different e-learning methodologies, the global education market is currently witnessing a rapid increase in the preference of students toward full-time virtual schools. In addition to benefits such as enhanced learning experience through different types of content and the ability to facilitate real-time interactive sessions with other learners and trainers, the digitization of education will also fuel the demand for virtual schools. This will result in the emergence of several mobile applications and m-learning tools that can help educators or trainers improve the overall learning process, in turn, propelling market growth.

One of the major trends that will gain traction in the market is the rise in gamification of m-learning. With the integration of 3-D characters into the e-learning courseware, gamification makes e-learning more interactive and helps educational institutions embed interactive learning among students through a lighter and less stressful environment. Gamification also incorporates points, levels, and badges into the learning experience that help students develop their cognitive and motor skills and also drive innovative thinking, increasing its adoption. This will induce several software developers in to offer gaming solutions to higher educational institutions such as schools and colleges.

In 2018, the global Higher Education M-learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Higher Education M-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education M-learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

D2L

LearnCast

Adrenna

Aptara

City and Guilds

Docebo

Edmodo

Saba Software

Schoology

WizIQ

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Learning Applications

Non-Learning Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Universities

Training Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Higher Education M-learning in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Higher Education M-learning Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Higher Education M-learning Market in the near future.

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Higher Education M-learning Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Higher Education M-learning Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Higher Education M-learning Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Higher Education M-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Higher Education M-learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Higher Education M-learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

