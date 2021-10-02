India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Overview, 2019-2023

India Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Overview provides deep analysis of the Indian Automotive Lead Acid Battery market with size in terms of both value and volume of automotive lead acid battery market and also provides market share of different segments. The report formed by segregating data from various sources and various time frames. It consists of various historic data and based on current situation of market and key factors provide forecast based on best suitable method. This could defiantly be helpful in identifying the market segments which are driving growth. The report consists profiles of leading companies.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2224026

The India Automotive Lead Acid Battery market which has seen a high amount of growth in the value terms in last five years. The market saw growth of all categories of automotive batteries, especially in two wheelers, followed by four wheelers and commercial vehicle batteries. The Indian Automotive Lead Acid Battery market observed growth with a CAGR of more than 10% from 2012-13 to 2017-18. With highest sales of two wheelers and four wheelers in Indian market, OEM and replacement battery market is also at its high. Two wheelers market has total sales of more than 123 million in last 8 years. The market share of replacement battery segment is currently more than 65%. For future the share is expected to increase further with increasing number of vehicles in India. The key factors which drive the India automotive lead acid battery market are: Surge in automotive sales, Lead acid batteries strikes the right balance of cost and effectiveness, Rising demand for battery-powered vehicles, Recycling of the battery gives it an advantage over other competing products, Growing popularity of start/stop systems in the automotive sector.

Major Companies

Major companies that operate into Indian Automotive Lead Acid Battery market are Exide Industries Limited, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Luminous Power Technologies Limited, TATA Autocomp Gy Batteries Private Limited, Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd, Su Kam Power Systems Limited, Base Corporation Limited, and HBL Power Systems Limited.

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian Overview on Indian Automotive Lead Acid Battery industry.

• To analyse and forecast the India Automotive Lead Acid Battery market size, in terms of value.

• To analyse and forecast the India Automotive Lead Acid Battery market size, in terms of volume.

• To define, classify and forecast Automotive Lead Acid Battery market on the basis of segments like two wheeler battery, three wheeler battery, passenger vehicle battery, commercial vehicle battery, tractor battery, motive battery

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery industry of India

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to Automotive Lead Acid Battery industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2224026