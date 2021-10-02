India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to 2022-23. Overall Water Purifier is segmented into organised water purifier market and unorganised water purifier market. Organised and unorganised water purifier market is further divided into RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline/ Gravity based water purifier. Organised water purifier market is expected to have market share of more than 75% in value terms at the end of forecast period whereas unorganised market is expected to lose its market share around 30% in volume terms.

India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023′ gives a comprehensive analysis on the water purifier industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the water purifier sales due to Increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising income etc.

The growth in the water purifier market has been largely driven by the increasing water pollution in the country and the lack of fresh water supply by municipalities. Total market is made up of organised and unorganised players having large price difference between them. Unorganised players are slowly becoming organised through easy online platform. E-commerce has created huge difference in distribution channel of all players whether organised or unorganised. Demand at the top end (electric) of the water purifier market as well as the bottom end (non-electric/gravity based) is showing strong growth.

Covered in the report:

• India Water Purifier

• Organised Water Purifier

• Unorganised Water Purifier

• RO+ Water Purifier

• UV Water Purifier

• Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the water purifier market in India:

– India Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Organized Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Organized Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Unorganized Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Unorganized Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Water Purifier Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By State, By Segment, by Organized vs. Unorganized

– India RO+ Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India RO+ Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Water Purifier Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

– India UV Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India UV Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Offline/ Gravity Water Purifier Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– Key Vendors in this market space

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of water purifier in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

