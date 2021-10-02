India Wine Market Overview, 2019 – 2023

The report titled “India Wine Market Overview, 2018-2023” provides deep analysis of the Indian Wine market with size in terms of both value and volume of Wine market and also provides market share of different segments. The report formed by segregating data from various sources and various time frame. It consists of various historic data and based on current situation of market and key factors provides forecast based on best suitable method. Which could defiantly be helpful in identifying the market segments which are driving growth. The report consists profiles of leading companies.

The young Indian Wine market which was not so well developed in past observed high growth in past five years. The market saw growth of all categories of wine. The Indian Wine market observed growth with a CAGR of around 25% from 2011-12 to 2016-17. With highest sales of red wine, the Indian wine market offers wine in different segments such as Red wine, White wine, Sparkling wine, Rose wine and other wine containing fruit and other ingredients. The market share of red wine segment is currently more than 50%. For future the share is expected to go down with increasing awareness, variants and new brands in the segments of White, Rose, Sparkling and other wines. Wines in India are promoted as a health beneficial drink by many of the doctors. With growing Wine festivals and educational tours of wine yards resulting into more awareness between the consumers, the growth line Indian wine market is expected to continue going up and up achieving new heights in near future.

Major Companies

Major companies that operate into Indian Wine market are Grover Zampa Vineyards Limited, Sula Vineyards Limited, Vinsura Winery Pvt. Ltd., Fratelli Wines Private Limited, ,York Wines Private Limited, John Distilleries Private Limited, Pernod Ricard India Private Limited, United Spirit Limited (Diageo Group), Heritage Grape Winery Private Limited

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Wine market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of Wine were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

