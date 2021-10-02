Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

Insulin is a protein hormone that is used as a medication to treat high blood glucose. This includes in diabetes mellitus type 1, diabetes mellitus type 2, gestational diabetes, and complications of diabetes such as diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic states. It is also used along with glucose to treat high blood potassium levels. Typically it is given by injection under the skin, but some forms may also be used by injection into a vein or muscle.

The global Insulin Drug and Delivery Technologies market is valued at 36000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 67500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon

Julphar

Ypsomed

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Vials

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Diabetes Mellitus Type 1

Diabetes Mellitus Type 2

Gestational Diabetes

